(Adds statement, details)
By Aleksandar Vasovic
BELGRADE, March 17 Serbia's central bank kept
its benchmark rate unchanged at 4.25 percent on Thursday as
government reforms slow before the April 24 election,
potentially increasing downward pressure on the dinar.
Last month, after holding the rate steady for four months,
the bank cut the benchmark rate by 25
basis points to 4.25 percent, citing low inflation as well as
external pressures.
In a statement on Thursday, the bank said that low inflation
at home and abroad and a slowdown of the global economy
motivated it to hold the rate.
"A slowdown of the global economy together with
normalisation of the U.S. Fed's monetary policy could have an
impact on investors' aversion to risks, hence on capital flows
to emerging markets including Serbia," the statement said.
With inflation unusually subdued across Europe, Serbia's
rate remains below its target range of between 2.5 percent and
5.5 percent. It was 1.5 percent in February, down from 2.4
percent a month earlier.
The bank said it would maintain a cautious monetary policy
due to the slow rise in inflation expected from mid-2016. It
also said the inflation is expected to return to within the
target by the end of this or early next year.
Of 17 dealers and analysts polled by Reuters
last week, 12 had expected the bank to keep rates on hold. Five
saw a 25 basis point cut.
The U.S. Federal Reserve cut back its forecast for further
interest rate increases on Wednesday, meaning assets in eastern
European countries will keep their yield advantage longer.
The Serbian election could keep the central bank cautious.
The Serbian Progressive Party of Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic
says that if re-elected it would pursue reforms linked to a 1.2
billion euro ($1.3 billion) loan deal with the International
Monetary Fund.
Under the precautionary IMF deal, Serbia must reduce the
budget deficit, cut debt and downsize its bloated public sector,
but the vote may slow reforms until after the appointment of a
new cabinet.
Analysts had said a rate cut before the election could
increase downward pressure on the dinar which has
trended slightly weaker versus the euro since last month's cut.
After the central bank announcement, the dinar traded at
123.2 per euro or 0.8 percent stronger than the previous close.
The next rate setting meeting is scheduled for April 7.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Ivana Sekularac; Editing
by Adrian Croft)