By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE, April 7 Serbia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 4.25 percent on Thursday, in line with market expectations, keeping policy steady two weeks before April 24 elections.

The central bank steered clear of a rate cut which, economists said, could have put pressure on the dinar currency.

Of 18 dealers and analysts polled by Reuters last week, 14 expected the bank to keep rates on hold, while four saw a 25 basis point cut.

The central bank last cut the rate on Feb. 11 by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent to tackle low inflation. It kept rates unchanged last month, citing a slowdown of the global economy.

In a statement, the bank said that low inflationary pressures and external uncertainties motivated it to keep the rate unchanged.

"A slowdown of the global economy and normalisation of U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy could have an impact on investors' lower readiness to take risks, and hence on capital flows to emerging markets, including Serbia," it said.

The bank also said that expansive monetary policies by the European Central Bank and lower imbalances at home and abroad should contribute to the lowering of external risks.

The central bank has repeatedly said it would maintain a cautious monetary policy due to the slow rise in inflation, which is expected to return to within the target by the end of this year or early next.

"However, the present level of monetary policy expansiveness secures low and stable inflation in the mid-term, with a gradual recovery of economic activity," it said in Thursday's statement.

Serbia's inflation in February stood at 1.5 percent, far below its target range of between 2.5 percent and 5.5 percent. The Statistics Office is expected to announce data for March on April 12.

Most economists have expected the bank to maintain a cautious policy before the April 24 election, to steady any investor nerves over an expected stall in economic reforms until a new government is formed.

The ruling Serbian Progressive Party is seeking a fresh mandate in the elections to cement its power, proceed with reforms and lead the country towards European Union membership.

Investors and creditors believe Serbia needs to push ahead with reforms to reduce the budget deficit, cut debt and downsize the bloated public sector, including the planned sale of the Smederevo steel mill to Chinese Hebei Iron & Steel Group, announced this week.

The dinar has rallied against the euro in past two weeks on the back of the European Central Bank's quantitative easing, low corporate demand for euros and Serbian central bank euro sales on the local interbank market totalling 575 million euros so far in 2016.

After the rate decision, the dinar traded at 122.9 to the euro, down 0.17 percent from the previous close. (Additional reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Adrian Croft)