* Nine out of 14 analysts see rates on hold

* Greek crisis to outweigh low inflation, stable dinar

* Serbia's central bank has guarded banks from Greek crisis

By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE, July 7 Serbia's central bank will probably keep its benchmark rate on hold this week because of market worries over the Greek debt crisis, although a weak economy, low inflation and the stable dinar could justify further cuts, a Reuters poll showed.

Last month, the bank cut the rate by 50 basis points to six percent, as disinflationary pressure outweighed uncertainties abroad.

Serbia's economy has so far remained largely immune to the Greek crisis. The central bank has moved to protect local banks by limiting transactions of the four lenders whose parent banks are in Greece.

Nine of the 13 bankers and analysts polled by Reuters this week and last said the benchmark rate would be left on hold when the central bank's executive board meets on Thursday.

Four said it would cut the rate by 25 to 50 basis points for the fourth straight month. Inflation in May stood at 1.5 percent, well below the 2015 target, and the economy shrank 1.8 percent in the first quarter. The statistics office will publish June inflation data on July 13.

The International Monetary Fund, which last month approved a review of its 1.2 billion-euro ($1.32 billion) three-year loan deal with Serbia, said the country's economic growth would be flat this year, after shrinking 1.8 percent in 2014.

In an analysis released this week, Unicredit Bank said the central bank could keep the benchmark rate on hold "in the face of regional tensions, mostly from Greece."

"Absent such tensions, the central bank would easily find scope for additional rate cuts, as inflation remains one percentage point below the target range of 2.5 to 5.5 percent and the economy is still contracting in annual terms," it said.

The dinar , kept in a managed float by the central bank, has gained around 1.15 percent on the euro so far this year, mainly because of the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme and sales of high-yield dinar-denominated government maturities.

The Reuters poll put the dinar at a median of 120.75 to the euro in July.

($1 = 0.9094 euros) (Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Larry King)