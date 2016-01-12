* Serbian rates left at 4.5 pct for third straight month

By Ivana Sekularac

BELGRADE, Jan 12 Serbia's central bank kept interest rates on hold at 4.5 percent on Tuesday as concerns over a weakening dinar took priority over below-target inflation.

The decision was the first since the Federal Reserve raised U.S. rates last month, potentially tightening the supply of cheap dollars and making investors more cautious about riskier assets in emerging markets such as Serbia.

The bank's decision was in line with a Reuters poll in which six of nine dealers and analysts said they expected the bank to keep its benchmark rate unchanged for the third straight month. Two had forecast a 25-basis-point cut and one a 50-bps cut.

December inflation stood at 1.5 percent year-on-year, far below the bank's target range of between 2.5 and 5.5 percent.

In a statement, the bank's executive board cited uncertainties on international markets, with a particular focus on the United States and China.

"Uncertainties relate to the pace and extent of rate rises (in the U.S.) during 2016, which will to a great extent determine the movement of capital to emerging markets," it said.

It said future monetary policy would be driven by the impact on inflation of developments on international financial markets.

The next policy meeting is scheduled for Feb 11.

While inflation remains below the bank's target, the dinar has lost 0.6 percent in value against the euro since Dec. 1. The central bank has sold 290 million euros since then to keep the currency stable.

The central bank cut rates to a record low of 4.5 percent from 8 percent over the course of 2015. The rate cuts came in response to fiscal consolidation measures the government agreed under a 1.2 billion-euro loan deal with the International Monetary Fund, low inflation and quantitative easing in the United States and Europe.

In its most recent quarterly report on inflation, in November, the bank said future monetary policy would be driven by external factors, including U.S. monetary policy and European central bank stimulus.

The bank also said it expected inflation to reach 4 percent in mid 2016.

Serbia's economy is forecast to grow 1.8 percent this year following projected 0.8 percent growth in 2015. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Matt Robinson/Larry King)