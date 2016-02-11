* First rate cut in four months
* Markets expected rate to remain on hold
* Inflation low, dinar losing ground against euro
(Updates with quotes, background)
By Ivana Sekularac
BELGRADE, Feb 11 Serbia's central bank
unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time
in four months on Thursday, setting aside concerns over a
weakening dinar to tackle doggedly low inflation.
The 25 basis point cut to 4.25 percent was the first since
the Federal Reserve raised U.S. rates in December, which may
tighten the supply of cheap dollars and make investors more
cautious about riskier assets in emerging markets such as
Serbia.
The decision bucked expectations of a majority of 18 dealers
polled by Reuters, 15 of whom said they expected the
bank to keep rates on hold again. Three
had predicted a 25 basis-point cut.
January inflation stood at 1.5 percent year-on-year, far
below the bank's target range of between 2.5 and 5.5 percent.
In a statement, the bank's executive board cited low
inflationary pressure in the country and abroad mainly due to
lower oil prices. It also said the slower pace of growth in
China would weight on economic activity in Europe and the United
States.
"In such circumstances, it is possible that normalisation of
Federal Reserve monetary policy would occur at a slower pace
than expected," the bank said in the statement.
"The central bank expects monetary policy easing will be
followed by lower interest rates (of commercial banks) and the
continuation of the recovery of credit activity, which will all
contribute to higher investment."
The next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for March 17.
The central bank cut rates to a record low of 4.5 percent
from 8 percent over the course of 2015, responding to a
government policy of fiscal consolidation agreed under a 1.2
billion-euro loan deal with the International Monetary Fund, as
well as to low inflation and quantitative easing in the United
States and Europe.
The dinar, however, has lost 1.1 percent in value against
the euro so far this year, forcing the central bank to tighten
monetary policy and sell 260 million euros since the turn of the
year to slow the slide.
The currency weakened slightly following the bank's
decision, trading at 122.9 to the euro from 122.7 before the
rate move.
Serbia's economy is forecast to grow 1.8 percent this year
following projected 0.8 percent growth in 2015. The EU-candidate
country's debt amounts to 77 percent of national output, much
higher than recommended by the IMF for similar emerging
economies.
Around 80 percent of the public debt is in foreign currency
-- euros and U.S. dollars - while the remainder is in dinars.
"As long as the share of dinar securities in the country's
debt is low, weakening of the dinar to the euro or the dollar
will be considered as a great fiscal risk," Serbia's top
economic advisory body, the Fiscal Council, wrote in its monthly
report this week.
The country faces a snap election, likely in late April or
early May, as conservative Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic seeks
a fresh mandate to pursue European Union integration, but
potentially delaying some economic reforms.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Ivana Sekularac;
Editing by Matt Robinson/Hugh Lawson)