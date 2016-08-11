BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BELGRADE Aug 11 Serbia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.0 percent on Thursday, in line with market expectations, as it eyed a slight rise in inflation.
Thirteen out of 14 dealers and analysts polled by Reuters this week and last had expected the bank to keep its policy rate unchanged. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.