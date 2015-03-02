* IMF signed off on 1.2 bln euro deal in Feb

BELGRADE, March 2 Serbia's three-year loan deal with the International Monetary Fund is credit positive but a mild economic recovery is seen only in 2016, ratings agency Moody's said on Monday.

The IMF last month approved a 1.2 billion euro ($1.36 billion) stand-by loan deal with Serbia, under which the EU candidate country pledged to shrink the public sector and cut subsidies to loss-making firms to cap debt of over 70 percent of national output.

"In the medium term, privatization will reduce government spending, while sales of ... state-owned enterprises can provide an additional source of revenue for the government, a further credit positive," said Marco Zaninelli, Assistant Vice President and analyst in Moody's Sovereign Risk Group.

Moody's has a long-term rating for Serbia of B1 with stable outlook.

The report also said that Serbia's economy, which contracted 1.6 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2014 marking the third consecutive quarterly decline, will also contract in 2015 as a result of the cancellation of Russia's South Stream gas pipeline project and planned fiscal consolidation.

"We forecast only a mild recovery in 2016," Zanineli said.

($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)