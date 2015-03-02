* IMF signed off on 1.2 bln euro deal in Feb
* Moody's rates Serbia at B1, stable outlook
BELGRADE, March 2 Serbia's three-year loan deal
with the International Monetary Fund is credit positive but a
mild economic recovery is seen only in 2016, ratings agency
Moody's said on Monday.
The IMF last month approved a 1.2 billion euro ($1.36
billion) stand-by loan deal with Serbia, under which the EU
candidate country pledged to shrink the public sector and cut
subsidies to loss-making firms to cap debt of over 70 percent of
national output.
"In the medium term, privatization will reduce government
spending, while sales of ... state-owned enterprises can provide
an additional source of revenue for the government, a further
credit positive," said Marco Zaninelli, Assistant Vice President
and analyst in Moody's Sovereign Risk Group.
Moody's has a long-term rating for Serbia of B1 with stable
outlook.
The report also said that Serbia's economy, which contracted
1.6 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2014 marking
the third consecutive quarterly decline, will also contract in
2015 as a result of the cancellation of Russia's South Stream
gas pipeline project and planned fiscal consolidation.
"We forecast only a mild recovery in 2016," Zanineli said.
($1 = 0.8902 euros)
