BELGRADE, July 18 Parliament in Serbia adopted
long-awaited legislation on Friday liberalising the labour
market and raising the retirement age for women, the first in a
raft of reforms designed to cut spending and attract investors.
The government is expected to move quickly to push through
new legislation on bankruptcy and privatisation, as the basis to
begin the restructuring of dozens of loss-making state-run
firms.
Serbia, a candidate to join the European Union and the most
populous of the former Yugoslav republics, is racing to cap a
consolidated budget deficit seen at 8.5 percent of national
output, ahead of loan talks with the International Monetary Fund
expected later this year.
