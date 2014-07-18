BELGRADE, July 18 Serbia's prime minister said on Friday he planned to cut the public-sector workforce by some 13 percent over the next three years, but he declined to back explicitly a proposal by his new finance minister to cut pensions and wages by 10 percent.

In an interview with Reuters, Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said he planned to lower the deficit to less than 5 percent next year, then 3 to 4 percent. He would not say whether that would involve a 10 percent cut in pensions and public sector wages, as Finance Minister Dusan Vujovic advocates.

"We'll discuss it," he said.

With IMF loan talks looming later this year, Serbia is under pressure to rein in public spending and start cutting back a public sector practically untouched since the fall of Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic in 2000.

Finance Minister Vujovic says he wants to cut the deficit by around 1.4 billion euros by 2017. But his predecessor, Lazar Krstic, quit on Saturday because he lacked support for the kind of radical cuts he thought were needed to rein in a budget deficit seen at 8.5 percent of national output.

"I know what's possible and what's not possible," Vucic said. "It's OK to operate, and you can be very good at that operation, but it's no good if the patient dies."

Vucic set out a plan to cut the public-sector workforce - almost 800,000 people, around half of Serbia's total workforce - by around 13 percent by 2017, mainly from the state administration.

He said the economy would contract by 0.4 percent this year because of floods in May that ravaged the energy sector, then return to growth in 2015.

Vucic, who has a popular mandate unprecedented since Milosevic's rule in the 1990s, said new laws on bankruptcy and privatisation would come before parliament in the next seven to eight days, as the basis for restructuring around 150 state enterprises.

Lawmakers on Friday adopted new legislation liberalising the labour market and raising the retirement age for women.

Vucic said he expected to hold "unofficial" talks with the International Monetary Fund in the next few days, before official negotiations on a precautionary loan deal in September. Asked if he expected to reach a deal, Vucic replied:

"Of course I expect it; those people have to respect the difficult things we've undertaken."

He said his government planned to tackle the problem of banks' non-performing loans - just over 22.9 percent of total lending in Serbia - in 2015. Asked if Serbia might opt for the Slovenian model of a 'bad bank' to ringfence toxic debt and clean up the banks, Vucic replied:

"Vujovic is talking to Goldman Sachs and others about that. I won't say anything more - that's for 2015." (Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Larry King)