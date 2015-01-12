BELGRADE, Jan 12 Serbia's foreign currency reserves fell in December 2014 to 9.907 billion euros ($11.71 billion) from 10.271 billion euros the previous month, the central bank said on Monday. Dec 14 Nov 14 Dec 13 Central Bank reserves 9.907 10.271 11.188 Net reserves 7.665 7.736 7.804 Figures are in billion euros Net reserves exclude commercial bank reserves and withdrawals from the International Monetary Fund. ($1 = 0.8462 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Gareth Jones)