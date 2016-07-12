BELGRADE, July 12 Serbia's foreign currency reserves rose in June to 9.291 billion euros ($10.30 billion), up 27 million euros compared to the previous month, the central bank said on Tuesday. June '16 May '16 June '15 Central Bank reserves 9.291 9.264 10.292 Net reserves 7.657 7.593 8.120 Figures are in billion euros. Net reserves exclude commercial bank reserves and withdrawals from the International Monetary Fund. ($1 = 0.9018 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by)