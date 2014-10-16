* Putin attends military parade for WWII anniversary
* Serbia caught between EU ambitions, Russian ties
* Parade held early to accommodate Putin
By Alexei Anishchuk and Matt Robinson
BELGRADE, Oct 16 Serbia feted Russia's Vladimir
Putin with troops, tanks and fighter-jets on Thursday to mark
seven decades since the Red Army liberated Belgrade, balancing
its ambitions of European integration with enduring reverence
for a big-power ally deeply at odds with the West.
The display of military pomp, at a moment when the West says
Russian troops are making war in Ukraine, laid bare the
balancing act Serbia - a candidate for membership of the
European Union - has been forced into by a crisis recalling the
Cold War.
It demonstrated, too, Russia's influence in the Balkans,
which like much of Eastern Europe is dependent on Russian gas.
Before thousands of onlookers, more than 3,000 soldiers
marched in Belgrade's first military parade since 1985, when it
was the capital of socialist Yugoslavia. Tanks rumbled behind
them and jets tore through the rainy skies above.
Putin looked on, having received Serbia's highest state
decoration, the Order of the Republic of Serbia. Nazi-occupied
Belgrade fell to the Red Army and Yugoslav partisans on Oct. 20,
1944, but the parade was held on Thursday, Oct. 16, to
accommodate Putin, on his way to Milan for an EU-Asia summit set
to be dominated by Ukraine and fears of a new European gas
crisis.
But despite the red-carpet treatment and lofty talk of Slav
brotherhood, Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said his
country would not veer from a strategic shift west over the 15
years since it was at war with NATO over Kosovo.
"Serbia is on its European path, and we will not give up on
that path," he told a joint news conference with Putin. Notably,
Vucic spoke by phone on Wednesday evening with U.S. Vice
President Joe Biden, though Washington's ambassador to Serbia
declined an invitation to attend the parade.
Serbia, which began negotiations this year on joining the
28-nation EU, has refused to join the Western sanctions imposed
on Russia for its backing of pro-Russian separatists in eastern
Ukraine, despite EU pressure to align its foreign policy.
Belgrade still has time, however, with EU accession unlikely
before 2020 at the earliest.
"OUR MOTHER"
For the Serbian government, Putin's visit is popular with
many voters, for whom fellow Orthodox Christian Russia is still
Serbia's protector. For Putin, the parade will play well at
home, with the Russian economy taking a hit from the sanctions.
Thousands turned out to watch, but not everyone shared in
the brotherly love.
"Russia is our mother, and with or without Liberation Day,
the Russian president deserves a parade," said 56-year-old
carpenter Milorad Lazic.
But 29-year-old clerk Aleksandra Pasic said: "It's such a
shame they moved Liberation Day four days, and this rain is
divine punishment. This government demonstrates such servility
towards Russia, which is our ally only when it suits it."
While Serbia pursues EU accession, Russia's United Nations
veto remains the only thing standing in the way of Serbia's
former Kosovo province joining the world body - a red line for
Belgrade six years after the majority-Albanian territory
declared independence with the support of the West.
"Serbia will not compromise its morals with any kind of bad
behaviour towards Russia," Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic
told Putin after the leaders laid wreaths at a memorial to the
31,000 Soviet soldiers killed in the liberation of Belgrade.
Putin replied: "Russia, just as it was in the past, will
always see Serbia as our closest ally."
The Russian leader brought with him a promise of $1 billion
in investment in Serbia's oil monopoly, majority Gazprom-owned
NIS, and a call for Serbian exporters to make the most of new
opportunities on the Russian market after Moscow banned Western
food imports in a retaliatory step.
The EU has cautioned the Serbian government on the need for
solidarity, at least, and not to stimulate exports to Russia.
"Those who are complicating economic life, they are
complicating it for themselves," Putin said. "I have already
said - it will be a pleasant time for Serbia to export."
He stressed again the importance of Russia's South Stream
project to take Russian gas to Europe, but which has been
blocked by EU legal complaints rooted in the Ukrainian crisis.
Serbia had promised to begin construction of its leg in July,
but has quietly held off at the behest of the EU.
(Additional reporting by Ivana Sekularac and Aleksandar Vasovic
Writing by Matt Robinson