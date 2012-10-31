* Plans 1 gigawatt project
* Park seen on stream in Dec. 2015
* Electricity produced aimed for export
SARAJEVO, Oct 31 Serbia has approved
Luxembourg-based Securum Equity Partners' final plan to start
building a solar park next April that could make it one of the
largest in the world when completed, an official for the equity
group said on Wednesday.
Ivan Matejak, the head of the company's Western Balkans unit,
told Reuters the total investment in the 1 gigawatt project
located in the south of the Balkan country would hit 1.75
billion euro ($2.27 billion).
The park covering an area of 3,000 hectares (6,600 acres)
would produce 1.15 terawatt-hours of electricity per year
destined for export to Western Europe markets over the expected
25-years it would be in operation, he added.
"Our plan is to connect to the grid 40 MW monthly until the
park goes fully on stream in December, 2015," Matejak said in a
telephone interview.
The MX Group South East Europe will provide photovoltaic
panels with technology from Italy-based MX Group SpA while
Italy's Fimer SpA will provide technology for inverters, he
said.
Serbia produces two-thirds of its electricity in ageing
coal-fired plants and the rest from hydro power.
It urgently needs to upgrade its energy infrastructure,
which was damaged and mismanaged during the Balkan wars of the
1990s and improve its energy mix to meet the growing demand and
reduce future reliance on imports.
($1 = 0.7705 euros)
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Michael Kahn)