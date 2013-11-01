* Retail price to drop 3.2 pct, industry to pay 3.4 pct less
* State-owned gas firm struggling with debt as is government
BELGRADE Nov 1 Serbian energy regulator AERS
will cut retail gas prices on Dec. 1 by 3.2 percent, the first
decrease since the government handed it pricing control last
November, tracking lower prices for imported Russian gas as well
as a weaker dollar.
Industrial consumers will pay 3.4 percent less.
Governments had pegged retail gas prices at below those paid
by state-owned Srbijagas for Russian imports, and the gas
company's chief executive said that that differential is to
blame for losses of 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) this year.
"That is the price for social peace," Dusan Bajatovic told
reporters on Friday.
However, he acknowledged that since September, when AERS
approved an average increase of 4.4 percent for households and
5.7 percent for other consumers, retail prices have been above
Russian gas costs.
The company wants 320 million euros from the government next
year to service debt and to cover losses from unpaid gas
deliveries. That would add to the Socialist-led coalition's task
of capping debt at 65 percent of gross domestic product.
Serbia, which consumes about 3 billion cubic metres of gas a
year, imports 90 percent of natural gas from Russia through
Srbijagas, and AERS said on Friday that the cost of those
imports had fallen by 3.6 percent.
($1 = 0.7414 euros)
(Editing by Louise Ireland)