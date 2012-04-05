BELGRADE, April 5 The Serbian government wants
to invite bids for a stake in its sole steel mill to reduce
strain on the budget less than a month before elections, the
outgoing president said on Thursday.
Serbia, which is struggling to attract investors to boost
growth and combat 26.7 percent unemployment, bought back the
underperforming steel plant in the central city of Smederevo
from U.S. Steel last December.
The government, which took over the plant for a nominal $1
and has since financed its 5,500-strong workforce from the
budget, has repeatedly said it wants a strategic partner.
"The government will invite bids for a strategic partnership
next week ... and I am an optimistic this will be a profitable
deal," Boris Tadic, Serbia's outgoing president told reporters.
Tadic resigned on Thursday, 10 months before the end of his
term, paving the way for parliamentary and presidential
elections on May 6.
The sale of the Smederevo plant would serve as a campaign
boost for Tadic and his Democrats who are competing with the
Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), whose conservative, populist
policy is playing to voter anger over the state of the economy
and rampant corruption.
Earlier this month the Smederevo plant restarted production
in one of its two blast furnaces after idling it in February due
to a shortage of raw materials caused by a cold snap in Europe.
The plant idled its other iron-making blast furnace in late
2011 to reduce costs, before U.S. Steel cut its losses and
pulled out from the European Union applicant country.
U.S. Steel bought the then-bankrupt Sartid steel mill in
2003 for $33 million, but the plant has been running well below
annual capacity of 2.4 million tonnes for the past five years.
Earlier this year, Serbian media reported that the
Luxembourg-based United Group SA, comprised of Czech Pilsen
Steel and Russia's BumMash, as well as Ukraine's steel magnate
Rinat Akhmetov were considering investing in the Smederevo mill.
(Reporting By Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)