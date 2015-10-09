BELGRADE Oct 9 China's Hebei Iron & Steel Group
is considering a strategic partnership in Serbia's
only steel plant and an investment of at least 300 million
euros, Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday.
The loss-making Zelezara Smederevo plant, which has two
furnaces, has been swallowing $120 million a year in subsidies
since 2012, when Serbia's government bought it back from U.S.
Steel for $1 to avert its closure and save more than 5,000
jobs.
The government is looking to sell the plant or find a
strategic partner for it, and offload other heavily subsidised
state-run firms, as a condition of its 1.2 billion euro
precautionary three-year loan deal with the International
Monetary Fund.
"They (Hebei Iron & Steel) are interested, as they say, to
give at least 300 million euros ($340 mln) in investments, into
a galvanization factory," Vucic said in a live TV broadcast from
a ceremony in the central Serbian town of Smederevo to mark the
resumption of production at the plant's second furnace. "People
in Serbia should know this," he said.
After a sale to U.S. steel firm Esmark collapsed in March,
Serbia appointed the Netherlands-registered HPK Engineering BV
to run the plant and make it profitable until its privatisation.
The plant on Friday restarted its second furnace, shut down
since 2011, with a monthly capacity of 75,000 tonnes, to boost
both output and prospects for a sale.
Earlier this week, Vucic told reporters that a "major
Chinese company" was eyeing Zelezara Smederevo.
In August, Serbia's state RTS TV reported that a delegation
form Hebei Iron & Steel Group had visited the plant four times
in July to analyse its operations.
Vucic also said that the plant would now generate $400
million in revenues over the next year.
"I cannot conceal my joy, I've said before, there will be
fireworks when we find a strategic partner for the Zelezara and
it will happen," Vucic said.
