BELGRADE Feb 24 Serbia's central bank ruled on Tuesday that commercial banks must offer more favourable terms to holders of loans denominated in Swiss francs, including possible conversion, lower interest rates or lower monthly repayment rates.

Some 22,000 holders of Swiss franc-indexed loans in Serbia have seen their monthly repayments soar since the Swiss National Bank in January suddenly scrapped its cap on the currency, in a blow to hundreds of thousands of borrowers across mainly central and eastern Europe. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Matt Robinson)