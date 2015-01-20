VIENNA Jan 20 Banks in Serbia are looking at
ways to help out homeowners with mortgages denominated in Swiss
francs, possibly by extending the term of the loans, partial
conversion or lowering interest rates, Finance Minister Dusan
Vujovic said on Tuesday.
Speaking on the sidelines of an economic conference in
Vienna, Vujovic said Serbia's exposure to the surge in the value
of Swiss franc was "very low" but that commercial banks and the
central bank were looking at ways to help those homeowners who
had taken a hit.
"Either by extending the term of the loans, by partial
conversion, lowering the interest rate, so they are looking at
ways of either fixing the monthly payment and extending the term
or lowering the interest rates," he said. "But they cannot do
anything about the exchange rate."
