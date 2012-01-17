BRIEF-Memex Inc reports Q1 loss per share C$0.007
* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to C$505,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BELGRADE Jan 17 Serbia's state-run Telekom Srbija is borrowing 470 million euros ($596 million) to buy back a 20 percent stake in itself from Greece's OTE .
Telekom Srbija and Deutsche Telekom unit OTE agreed the 380 million euros purchase last month to make it easier for Belgrade to find a new investor for the company.
Telekom Srbija said 320 million euros of the three-year syndicated loan - involving 19 domestic and international banks - would be used to buy the stake and 150 million would refinance existing borrowings.
The purchase of the stake will be finalised by the end of the first quarter of 2012, the company said.
Belgrade last year rejected a 1.1 billion euro offer from Telekom Austria for a 51 percent stake in Telekom Srbija, saying the bid needed to be at least 300 million euros higher.
OTE acquired its Telekom Srbija holding in 1997 but has been able to do little with it because Serbia balked for years at giving up management control or reducing its 80 percent stake.
By the time Serbia offered to sell a majority stake in late 2010, OTE was in the throes of economic crisis at home.
Deutsche Telekom, which owns 40 percent of OTE and has so far lost almost 1 billion euros ($1.27 billion) on its investment, is pushing the company to cut costs and raise cash to service its debt and invest in new services. ($1 = 0.7891 euros) (Reporting By Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by)
* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to C$505,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, Feb 17 As author, poet and essayist James Baldwin started writing a book in the late 1960s exploring the lives of three black civil rights activists, little did he realize his examination of race relations would resonate so deeply in present day America.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 17 An old friend of Robert Durst, a real estate icon tied to slayings explored in HBO's series "The Jinx," acknowledged on the witness stand on Friday in Los Angeles that he has been inconsistent in describing what he called Durst's private confession to murder.