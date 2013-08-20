Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ISTANBUL Aug 20 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding said in a statement on Tuesday it was not interested in buying a stake in Telekom Srbija, denying earlier media reports.
Serbian Trade and Telecommunications Minister Rasim Ljajic said on Monday that expert teams from two Turkish companies would visit Serbia next week to discuss potential investment opportunities. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)