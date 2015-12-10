* PM says opinions divided among ministers

* Six bids made for majority stake in Telekom Srbija

* PM says decision will be taken Friday

BELGRADE, Dec 10 Serbia's government will take a decision on Friday on the sale of a majority stake in Telekom Srbija, Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said, describing his cabinet as divided on the issue.

The sale has the potential to be one of the biggest since Serbia's emergence from international isolation with the ouster of late strongman Slobodan Milosevic in 2000.

Six companies have placed binding offers for a majority stake in the company, including a joint offer by Slovenia's Telekom Slovenije and U.S. private equity fund Apollo, and Abu Dhabi investment authority (ADIA).

Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said he needed to consult once more with Lazard, which is acting as financial adviser for the sale.

"I'm doing this because opinions are divided among ministers," he told reporters, saying the final decision would be taken on Friday. "It's not easy to take such a decision," he said.

Vucic has said previously said he expects an offer of 1.4 billion euros for the 58 percent stake, and that his government would not sell at any price. He did not specify whether ministers were divided over whom to sell to or over whether to sell at all.

Serbia's last attempt to sell the company, in 2011, collapsed when the government rejected a 1.1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) bid by Telekom Austria for a 51 percent stake.

Telekom Srbija, which is a majority stakeholder in Bosnia's second-largest telecoms operator Telekom Srpske and controls Montenegrin mobile operator M:Tel, employs about 8,600 people.

It reported a 13 percent increase in net profit in 2014 to 17.804 billion Serbian dinars ($158.19 million).

Telekom's sale is central to the Serbian government's efforts to reduce its footprint on the economy, prodded by the International Monetary Fund - with which it has a 1.2 billion euro standby loan deal - and the European Union, which Serbia wants to join.

($1 = 0.9137 euros) (1 euro = 121.9851 Serbian dinars) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Matt Robinson and David Evans)