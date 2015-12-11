BELGRADE Dec 11 Serbia's government has rejected all offers for a majority stake in state-owned telecoms provider Telekom Srbija, Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday.

Vucic said none of the six binding bids was as high as the government and unions had hoped for and that the company would therefore remain in state hands.

