BELGRADE Aug 3 Serbia will decide who can make binding offers for a majority stake in the country's biggest telecom company after Aug. 17 after assessing preliminary bids, a government official said on Monday.

Serbia set Aug. 2 as a deadline for companies to send non-binding offers for a 58 percent stake in Telekom Srbija.

"The analysis of non-binding bids will start today," Serbia's minister in charge of telecommunications, trade and tourism, Rasim Ljajic, told Tanjug news agency on Monday.

He said a government commission overseeing the sale would assess the preliminary bids in the next two weeks before announcing its decision.

"If we are happy with the offers, we will launch the privatisation process and if not, we will stop it," Ljajic said.

He declined to name the companies that had submitted non-binding bids.

Sources familiar with the matter said last week Deutsche Telekom and Telekom Austria were interested. The prime minister's office said in a statement on Monday quoting U.S. ambassador to Serbia four U.S. firms had expressed interest in buying the stake.

A source at Telekom Srbija told Reuters there were more investment funds than telecom companies among the interested parties, but would not confirm or deny that Telekom Austria had submitted a bid.

Telekom Austria declined to comment on Monday.

The government's last attempt to sell the company failed in 2011, after it rejected as too low Telekom Austria's 1.1 billion euro bid for a 51 percent stake.

The government is Telekom Srbija's single biggest shareholder with a 58.11 percent stake, while 20 percent is held by the company. The rest is held by small shareholders and employees, with 14.95 percent and 6.94 percent respectively. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Susan Thomas)