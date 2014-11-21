* Government overturns approval of citizenship request
* Multi-millionaire gas tycoon wanted by police in Ukraine
By Aleksandar Vasovic
BELGRADE, Nov 21 A multi-millionaire gas tycoon
who is wanted by police in his native Ukraine and blacklisted by
the EU was briefly granted citizenship in Serbia, only for the
government on Friday to reverse a decision that risked drawing
fire from the West.
The strange case of 29-year-old Serhiy Kurchenko appeared to
highlight the power of connections in the Balkan country, a
candidate for membership of the European Union but with close
ties to Russia.
The Serbian daily Blic first reported that Kurchenko, who
grew rich under Ukraine's former Russian-leaning president
Viktor Yanukovich, had been granted citizenship in Serbia,
usually a long and complex procedure that takes years except
under special circumstances.
A government official, speaking to Reuters on condition of
anonymity, confirmed the government had approved his request,
"in line with its right to do so under certain circumstances",
only for it to be revoked on Friday on the orders of Prime
Minister Aleksandar Vucic.
"The decision was taken, but the procedure was never
completed," the official said, refusing to discuss who approved
the request or why.
Kurchenko, who was close to Yanukovich before the president
was overthrown in February and who is believed to hold Russian
citizenship, is wanted in Ukraine on suspicion of stealing state
property.
In March, as Russia moved to annex Ukraine's Crimea
peninsula, Kurchenko was placed on a European Union sanctions
list, a move he said at the time was the result of a
"misunderstanding".
The Blic report said Serbia's Energy Ministry had proposed
the government accept Kurchenko's citizenship application, as a
"foreigner temporarily working in Serbia". Kurchenko's
whereabouts are not known since Ukrainian media reports said he
left the country in February.
An official at the Energy Ministry, which is controlled by
Vucic's coalition partners in the Socialist Party, denied the
ministry was involved.
(Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Alison Williams)