BELGRADE Nov 3 Serbia said on Thursday it was looking into ways to improve performance at a key U.S. Steel-owned steel mill, saying it hoped to avert the potential closure of a major exporter and employer for the Balkan country.

"We hope there will be no closure, after all we are talking about 5,500 employees," Serbian Economy Minister Nebojsa Ciric told reporters after a business forum in Belgrade.

"We are seeking a solution and we are in constant contact with the company," he said.

Ciric's comments came after U.S. Steel Corp chief executive John Surma said last week that the company was looking at ways to improve operations at its underperforming Serbian unit.

Surma said the operating loss in U.S. Steel's European business -- which includes plants in Serbia and Slovakia -- increased to $50 million in the third quarter from an $18 million loss in the second, mainly due to high raw materials costs, pressure from imports and the economic crisis.

On Thursday, U.S. Steel Serbia said its troubles in the country were linked to its complete reliance on purchased coke, a less favorable product mix, a slower recovery in the Balkan region and pressure from lower-priced imports.

"In response to reduced spot market prices and weak demand, a blast furnace in Serbia that was idled during the second quarter remained idled throughout the third quarter," the company said in a statement.

"We will continue to closely follow market conditions and to adjust our operations in accordance with our customer demand," it said.

In the past five years, the steel plant from the city of Smederevo, about 60 kilometers (40 miles) southeast of Belgrade, has been running far below its annual capacity of 2.4 million tons, but it remained Serbia's single largest exporter with total exports worth $35 million in 2010.

In March 2009, amid the global economic downturn, the Smederevo unit shut down both furnaces, but maintained operations in the hot and cold rolling mills and sheet metal production. Both furnaces were restarted in June 2010.

U.S. Steel purchased Smederevo's bankrupt Sartid steel mill in 2003 for $33 million in one of the first major privatisation deals after a reformist alliance ousted former president Slobodan Milosevic in 2000. (Reporting By Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)