* Govt to form team to help maintain production
* Steel plant a major exporter, employer
* Production far below annual capacity
By Aleksandar Vasovic
BELGRADE, Jan 24 The Serbian government is
to form a special team to help maintain production at U.S. Steel
Corp's underperforming Serbian unit, a major employer and
exporter for the Balkan country, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
U.S. Steel Serbia this month put the majority of its
workforce on a four-day working week to help cut costs, having
idled one its two blast furnaces last year.
Sluggish economic growth in the Balkan region and pressure
from lower-priced imports have hit demand, and for the past five
years the steel plant in the city of Smederevo has been running
far below its annual capacity of 2.4 million tonnes.
Despite its troubles, the plant remains Serbia's single
largest exporter with total exports worth $35 million in 2010.
"The prime minister will today form a special team tasked
with the preservation of production at the U.S. Steel Serbia at
a certain level," government spokesman Milivoje Mihajlovic told
Reuters.
"The team will be responsible for seeking the best solutions
for the company, which is not only a major exporter but also
employs 5,500 workers," he said.
Deputy prime minister Verica Kalanovic said the government
would find the money to help the steel plant.
"We will find funds by reshuffling money from the budget as
in previous cases when the government had to jump in and help
major companies," Kalanovic was quoted as saying by the Tanjug
state-run news agency.
U.S. Steel purchased Smederevo's bankrupt Sartid steel mill
in 2003 for $33 million in one of the first major privatisation
deals after the ouster of Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic
in 2000.
The Serbian government has previously used state guarantees
for commercial loans or subsidies to help its major state-run
enterprises, including the RTB Bor copper mine and smelter,
Srbijagas gas retailer, JAT Airways flag carrier and the
Galenika pharmaceuticals.
(Editing by Matt Robinson)