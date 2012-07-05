LONDON, July 5 British firm Serco said
it was in exclusive talks with Dutch life insurer Aegon
over a 10-year contract to provide customer contact
and services, marking the outsourcing group's first move into
the UK's life and pensions sector.
The UK-based deal, which if signed would start in the fourth
quarter of this year, is expected to be worth in excess of 150
million pounds ($233.67 million), Serco said on Thursday.
Having strengthened its global Business Process Outsourcing
(BPO) offering with the acquisition of Indian firm Intelenet
last year, FTSE 100 listed Serco's move into the UK life and
pension space will see it go up against British rival Capita
for work.
Serco has won recent deals in the healthcare, retail, travel
and insurance sectors in the BPO sector, which focuses on
providing services ranging from HR and procurement to customer
relations and accounting.
The Aegon deal will see Serco provide customer service and
administration support to Aegon's individual protection business
as well as some small closed books of life and pensions in the
UK.($1 = 0.6419 British pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Keith Weir)