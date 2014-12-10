LONDON Dec 10 British outsourcer Serco
has signed a 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) contract to continue
running Australia's onshore immigration detention services, the
company said on Wednesday.
Though less lucrative than in previous years, the work is a
welcome boost to Serco, the share price of which has been in
freefall after a string of contract failures and profit
warnings.
The contract, the value of which is dependent on the number
of people in Serco's care, had been the the company's biggest in
2013, accounting for a tenth of its revenue. Its value, however,
has plunged more recently as Australia pushes ahead with tough
policies to deter refugees arriving by boat.
In mid-2013 the number of immigrants under Serco's watch had
reached 10,000 but now stands at about 3,000, it said.
Serco said the new five-year deal for services including
accommodation and education at immigration detention centres was
valued by the Australian government at 1 billion pounds but that
its own valuation is lower, based on the number of people in its
care.
The company did not say how much lower but estimated that
revenue in the first year of the contract would be 100-150
million pounds. The contract will start immediately.
Serco, which announced an emergency cash call and
restructuring plan alongside a profit warning in November, was
named preferred bidder for the work in September but said a deal
was subject to commercial negotiations.
($1 = 0.6371 pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by David Goodman)