LONDON, Sept 16 British outsourcing firm Serco
has announced the sale of its Business Process
Outsourcing operation to private equity firm Blackstone for a
total 250 million pounds ($384 million).
The company, which bought the business from Blackstone in
2011 for $630 million, said on Wednesday the proceeds from the
deal will be used to reduce its net debt.
Serco, which is taking steps to recover from a string of
contract problems and scandals, said in March that it planned to
refocus the group on government service contracts and away from
the private sector.
"This disposal will not only strengthen further our balance
sheet but also enable us to focus on the Group's five core
markets," said Chief Executive Officer Rupert Soames.
($1 = 0.6518 pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle)