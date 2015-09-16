LONDON, Sept 16 British outsourcing firm Serco has announced the sale of its Business Process Outsourcing operation to private equity firm Blackstone for a total 250 million pounds ($384 million).

The company, which bought the business from Blackstone in 2011 for $630 million, said on Wednesday the proceeds from the deal will be used to reduce its net debt.

Serco, which is taking steps to recover from a string of contract problems and scandals, said in March that it planned to refocus the group on government service contracts and away from the private sector.

"This disposal will not only strengthen further our balance sheet but also enable us to focus on the Group's five core markets," said Chief Executive Officer Rupert Soames. ($1 = 0.6518 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle)