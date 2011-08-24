* H1 rev up 4.9 pct to 2.2 billion pounds
* Adj pretax profit up 12.2 pct to 123.6 million pounds
* Total div up 13.6 pct to 2.50 pence
* Order book 16.7 billion pounds at June 30
* Shares down 4 pct
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Aug 24 British outsourcing firm Serco
on Wednesday warned of continued austerity headwinds in
its core UK and U.S. markets, sending shares down despite
posting a 12 percent first-half profit rise ahead of
expectations.
Serco, whose UK and U.S. business account for around 80
percent of group revenue, said that austerity measures in the UK
continued to slowdown government work, while in the U.S. the
Federal Government's protracted budgetary negotiations had
significantly disrupted the industry.
Shares in the FTSE 100 listed firm, which raised its total
dividend by 13.6 percent to 2.50 pence, slumped 4 percent to
510.5 pence at 0915 GMT in London.
A growth rise of 44 percent in its Africa, Middle East, Asia
and Australasia (AMEAA) region provided a more positive note for
Serco, helping boost adjusted pretax profit for the six months
to June 30 by 12 percent to 123.6 million pounds ($203
million)on revenue 5 percent higher at 2.2 billion pounds.
The U.S. market saw revenue growth of around 3 percent, with
the UK market broadly flat.
The fast-growing AMEAA region, which has seen Serco
establish itself in the defence, prison, transport and health
sectors, now accounts for 20 percent of Serco's 29 billion pound
pipeline.
Serco, which runs London's cycle hire scheme and the Dubai
metro, has won several big contracts in Australia in recent
months, including an 850 million pound deal to provide
non-clinical services to a new hospital near Perth.
Serco Chief Executive Christopher Hyman told Reuters that
booming economies in places like Australia, China and India
would help offset some of the pain felt in the UK and U.S, which
had shown some growth albeit at much lower levels.
"The traditional UK and U.S. markets have probably
experienced their toughest time in recent history and whilst we
expect that might continue for the next 12 and possibly 24
months we believe that we will see the Far East and Middle East
growth continue to support and make up for a good part of the
lost growth here," Hyman said.
EASTERN PROMISE
The company said it expected good full-year revenue growth
and reaffirmed its guidance to achieve a long-term goal of 5
billion pound revenue by the end of 2012, although it has now
said this is assuming U.S. and UK headwinds remain manageable.
"We are hoping that the headwinds that we have experienced
around debt feeling and continued resolutions (in the U.S.)
don't either get worse or continue for longer than we expect,"
Hyman said.
Analysts were split on Wednesday's announcement with Charles
Stanley's Andy Smith writing that "the interims are not the
catalyst the shares are looking for", while Investec's Robert
Morton was more upbeat.
"Interim results were good, coming in ahead of our
expectations, reflecting a satisfactory trading performance
against a difficult trading environment," Morton wrote.
"Although there are still headwinds in the second half of
the year, medium-term prospects remain very encouraging and we
reiterate our Buy recommendation."
Serco said that it remained positive on medium-to-long-term
prospects in the UK, as well as the U.S., and had been
encouraged by the UK government's public services white paper
released in July.
The company, which now generates 43 percent of group revenue
from outside of the UK, said its order book to the end of June
stood at 16.7 billion pounds, with revenue visibility of 98
percent for 2011, 82 percent for 2012 and 69 percent for 2013.
Serco, which bought Indian outsourcing company Intelenet for
up to 385 million pounds in May, is focused on expanding its
international operations, with its latest buy aimed at boosting
its offering in higher margin private sector business process
outsourcing.
"There is a lot of energy in that part of the world and with
the acquisition of Intelenet we only expect that to continue,"
Hyman said.
Last month British outsourcing rival Capita posted
an expected 7 percent rise in first half profit, helped by cost
cutting and acquisitions, and said it anticipated a return to
organic growth in 2012 as contract opportunities increase.
