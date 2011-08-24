* H1 rev up 4.9 pct to 2.2 billion pounds

* Adj pretax profit up 12.2 pct to 123.6 million pounds

* Total div up 13.6 pct to 2.50 pence

* Order book 16.7 billion pounds at June 30

* Shares down 4 pct (Adds details, shares, CEO and analyst comment)

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, Aug 24 British outsourcing firm Serco on Wednesday warned of continued austerity headwinds in its core UK and U.S. markets, sending shares down despite posting a 12 percent first-half profit rise ahead of expectations.

Serco, whose UK and U.S. business account for around 80 percent of group revenue, said that austerity measures in the UK continued to slowdown government work, while in the U.S. the Federal Government's protracted budgetary negotiations had significantly disrupted the industry.

Shares in the FTSE 100 listed firm, which raised its total dividend by 13.6 percent to 2.50 pence, slumped 4 percent to 510.5 pence at 0915 GMT in London.

A growth rise of 44 percent in its Africa, Middle East, Asia and Australasia (AMEAA) region provided a more positive note for Serco, helping boost adjusted pretax profit for the six months to June 30 by 12 percent to 123.6 million pounds ($203 million)on revenue 5 percent higher at 2.2 billion pounds.

The U.S. market saw revenue growth of around 3 percent, with the UK market broadly flat.

The fast-growing AMEAA region, which has seen Serco establish itself in the defence, prison, transport and health sectors, now accounts for 20 percent of Serco's 29 billion pound pipeline.

Serco, which runs London's cycle hire scheme and the Dubai metro, has won several big contracts in Australia in recent months, including an 850 million pound deal to provide non-clinical services to a new hospital near Perth.

Serco Chief Executive Christopher Hyman told Reuters that booming economies in places like Australia, China and India would help offset some of the pain felt in the UK and U.S, which had shown some growth albeit at much lower levels.

"The traditional UK and U.S. markets have probably experienced their toughest time in recent history and whilst we expect that might continue for the next 12 and possibly 24 months we believe that we will see the Far East and Middle East growth continue to support and make up for a good part of the lost growth here," Hyman said.

EASTERN PROMISE

The company said it expected good full-year revenue growth and reaffirmed its guidance to achieve a long-term goal of 5 billion pound revenue by the end of 2012, although it has now said this is assuming U.S. and UK headwinds remain manageable.

"We are hoping that the headwinds that we have experienced around debt feeling and continued resolutions (in the U.S.) don't either get worse or continue for longer than we expect," Hyman said.

Analysts were split on Wednesday's announcement with Charles Stanley's Andy Smith writing that "the interims are not the catalyst the shares are looking for", while Investec's Robert Morton was more upbeat.

"Interim results were good, coming in ahead of our expectations, reflecting a satisfactory trading performance against a difficult trading environment," Morton wrote.

"Although there are still headwinds in the second half of the year, medium-term prospects remain very encouraging and we reiterate our Buy recommendation."

Serco said that it remained positive on medium-to-long-term prospects in the UK, as well as the U.S., and had been encouraged by the UK government's public services white paper released in July.

The company, which now generates 43 percent of group revenue from outside of the UK, said its order book to the end of June stood at 16.7 billion pounds, with revenue visibility of 98 percent for 2011, 82 percent for 2012 and 69 percent for 2013.

Serco, which bought Indian outsourcing company Intelenet for up to 385 million pounds in May, is focused on expanding its international operations, with its latest buy aimed at boosting its offering in higher margin private sector business process outsourcing.

"There is a lot of energy in that part of the world and with the acquisition of Intelenet we only expect that to continue," Hyman said.

Last month British outsourcing rival Capita posted an expected 7 percent rise in first half profit, helped by cost cutting and acquisitions, and said it anticipated a return to organic growth in 2012 as contract opportunities increase. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Sarah Young and David Jones)