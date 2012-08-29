LONDON Aug 29 Serco Group PLC :
* H1 adjusted profit before tax (i.e. excludes exceptional
items) £102.1M
* 98% revenue visibility for 2012, 83% for 2013 and 71% for
2014
* Increase in order book to £19.4BN as at 30 June 2012 (£17.9BN
at 31 December
2011)
* £4.2BN of awards in the period (2011: £2.5BN)
* 2012 expected to deliver another year of good organic revenue
growth for the
group overall
* Conditions remain very difficult and uncertain for US federal
outsourcing
market
* H1 decline of 2% to improve to a strong H2 growth driven by
previously
announced contract wins
* 2012 adjusted operating margin to increase by a similar
amount to 2011