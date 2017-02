LONDON Nov 16 Serco Group PLC : * Improved performance in second half in line with expectations * £5.6BN of contract awards for year to date * Challenging US conditions offset by overall portfolio strength * At H1 had £19.4BN order book and an estimated £31BN pipeline of identified

opportunities * We anticipate further improvement in UK markets * Since the half year, we have been awarded a further £1.4BN of contracts