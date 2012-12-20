LONDON Dec 20 Serco Group PLC : * The group remains on track to meet expectations for 2012 * Expects strong total revenue growth for year, increase in adjusted operating

margin similar to 2011 * Exceptional items expected to have broadly neutral impact on full-year 2012 income statement * Confirms approvals received for DMS Maritime purchase, transaction completed

at cost of 82 million pounds * Serco to establish independent charitable Serco foundation with 5 million pounds one-off endowment * Exceptional accounting loss on disposal of education software and UK data

operations approximately 25 million pounds