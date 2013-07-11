UPDATE 5-White House denies Trump order on biofuels program pending, markets roiled
* Renewable credits, corn, refining prices swing in volatile trade
LONDON, July 11 Serco Group PLC : * Decided to withdraw from the re-tendering process for the electronic
monitoring service * MOJ has reconfirmed that Serco continues to be the single remaining bidder
for the south yorkshire group of prisons * The award will be delayed and is dependent on the outcome of MOJ's audit * Source text for Eikon * Britain to review all G4S and Serco contracts
* Renewable credits, corn, refining prices swing in volatile trade
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source
WELLINGTON, March 1 Sky Network Television will not yet cancel its agreement to buy Vodafone's New Zealand unit after the country's competition regulator rejected the proposal, the firms said.