Dec 19 Serco Group PLC : * UK government reviews update * Serco plc - assessment of serco's corporate renewal plan and progress

so far is expected to be concluded in January * Been notified by moj, cabinet office that the audits and reviews of serco's

contracts have concluded satisfactorily * Reached full and final settlement with moj of £68.5M in respect of issues

arising * Cooperated fully with the detailed independent forensic audit of the em

contract * No further material issues have been raised * Board believes its proposals are sufficient to restore the confidence of its

government customer * Signing today a contract which will expand the capacity of hmp thameside by

around one-third * Settlement will be charged as an exceptional item of £64.3M in the 2013

financial results * Progress is expected in January 2014, following independent assessment of

progress to the end of December 2013 * Settlement is in addition to serco's other estimated one-off costs as set out

