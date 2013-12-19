Dec 19 Serco Group PLC :
* UK government reviews update
* Serco plc - assessment of serco's corporate renewal
plan and progress
so far is expected to be concluded in January
* Been notified by moj, cabinet office that the audits and
reviews of serco's
contracts have concluded satisfactorily
* Reached full and final settlement with moj of £68.5M in
respect of issues
arising
* Cooperated fully with the detailed independent forensic audit
of the em
contract
* No further material issues have been raised
* Board believes its proposals are sufficient to restore the
confidence of its
government customer
* Signing today a contract which will expand the capacity of
hmp thameside by
around one-third
* Settlement will be charged as an exceptional item of £64.3M
in the 2013
financial results
* Progress is expected in January 2014, following independent
assessment of
progress to the end of December 2013
* Settlement is in addition to serco's other estimated one-off
costs as set out
in interim management statement
* Source text