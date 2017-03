March 3 Serco Group PLC : * Serco appoints three new non-executive directors to the board * Mike Clasper, Tamara Ingram and Rachel Lomax, as non-executive directors with

effect from 3 March 2014 * Mike Clasper CBE, 60, was previously the Group Chief Executive of BAA plc from 2003 to 2006 and Chairman of Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs from 2008 to 2012. * Tamara Ingram OBE, 53, is Executive Vice President at WPP , where she is Managing Director at Grey Group and CEO, Team P&G. * Rachel Lomax, 68, was Deputy Governor of the Bank of England from 2003 to 2008 and has been Permanent Secretary at both the Department