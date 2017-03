LONDON Feb 23 Serco said on Monday a consortium led by the British outsourcer had signed a contract with the Saudi Railway Company to provide management and technical support.

The deal, worth around 120 million pounds ($185 million) to Serco over five years, is the firm's first major rail contract in the country. It sent its shares up an initial 2 percent. ($1 = 0.6500 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)