Sept 4 Serco Group Plc :

* Update rebid for DIBP contract for Australian onshore immigration services

* Department of Immigration and Border Protection says Serco has been selected as preferred tenderer to continue providing facilities and detainee services

* Commercial negotiations and procurement process are ongoing and are anticipated to be concluded in next few months

* Depending on success of those negotiations a new contract will be entered into

