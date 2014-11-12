Nov 12 Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP
is one of the firms interested in buying a set of
businesses being put up for sale by Serco Group Plc, a
British outsourcing firm, Sky News reported.
Sky said it is still unclear whether Carlyle is interested
in buying all of the assets. (bit.ly/1tHK0xK)
Serco's Chief Executive Officer Rupert Soames has selected
bankers to oversee the sale of a trio of non-core businesses as
it prepares to launch a 550 million pounds ($867.24 million)
rights issue, Sky reported.
Citigroup Inc will handle the auction of Intelenet, a
business process outsourcing provider, and the Listening
Company, which manages customer contact services for clients,
Sky reported.
Sky said the latter could fetch about 500 million pounds,
according to analysts.
On Monday Serco cut its profit forecast for this year and
next, and wrote down the value of its business by 1.5 billion
pounds following a review by Soames to tackle a string of failed
contracts.
Other units put up for sale include the environmental
services division and the company's leisure unit, Sky reported.
Livingstone Partners will handle sale of the leisure unit
and Rothschild has been asked to oversee sale of the
environmental services division, Sky said.
Citi, Livingstone and Rothschild were not immediately
available for comment.
The announcement, which also included a plan to cancel the
dividend, had sent the shares down as much as 35 percent.
Serco was not immediately available for comment.
(U.S. $1 = 0.6342 British pound)
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)