LONDON Aug 12 Serco said Aggreko's Angus Cockburn will join the British outsourcing firm as its new Chief Financial Officer as it posted a 59 percent fall in first half operating profit.

Serco said on Tuesday adjusted operating profit fell to 50.7 million pounds ($85 million) in the six months to June 30, broadly in line with an average forecast from a Reuters poll of four analysts, due to the impact of a number of loss-making contracts, provisions and falling margins.

Serco's shares have almost halved in a year after it was hit by a six-month ban on new UK government work in July 2013 and a string of contract problems, forcing the firm to raise cash, cut forecasts and begin a costly group review and restructuring.

The firm said it remained on course to meet full-year expectations.

($1 = 0.5966 British Pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey)