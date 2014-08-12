LONDON Aug 12 Serco said Aggreko's
Angus Cockburn will join the British outsourcing firm
as its new Chief Financial Officer as it posted a 59 percent
fall in first half operating profit.
Serco said on Tuesday adjusted operating profit fell to 50.7
million pounds ($85 million) in the six months to June 30,
broadly in line with an average forecast from a Reuters poll of
four analysts, due to the impact of a number of loss-making
contracts, provisions and falling margins.
Serco's shares have almost halved in a year after it was hit
by a six-month ban on new UK government work in July 2013 and a
string of contract problems, forcing the firm to raise cash, cut
forecasts and begin a costly group review and restructuring.
The firm said it remained on course to meet full-year
expectations.
($1 = 0.5966 British Pounds)
