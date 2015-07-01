LONDON, July 1 British outsourcing firm Serco
reaffirmed its full year guidance on Wednesday but
expected a slowdown in first half revenue due to a reduction of
work from previous contracts.
The company said it expected revenue in the first half of
its financial year to be around 1.7 billion pounds ($2.67
billion), compared to 2 billion pounds for the same period a
year earlier.
Revenue for the full year was likely to be around 3.5
billion pounds and trading profit around 90 million pounds, but
Serco said its expectations did not include any adjustment for
disposals.
The firm, which is undergoing a mass overhaul after a
disastrous period of contract problems and scandals that have
strained its ties with the British government, had warned in
March that it was unlikely to see a return to growth for another
three years, after it reported a dramatic collapse in profits.
($1 = 0.6370 pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by James Davey)