LONDON Aug 11 British outsourcing firm Serco
maintained its full-year profit guidance on Tuesday
after it posted a better-than-expected fall in revenue in its
first half.
The company, which is taking steps to recover from a string
of contract problems and scandals, said revenue fell to 1.8
billion pounds ($1.25 billion) for the six months ended June 30,
compared to 2 billion pounds a year earlier.
"Trading in the period was a little better than we
anticipated at the time of the rights issue, and we are
maintaining our previous guidance for 2015," said Chief
Executive Rupert Soames.
($1 = 0.6423 pounds)
