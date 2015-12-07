LONDON Dec 7 British outsourcing firm Serco warned on Monday that it expected revenue and trading profit in 2016 to decline further, due to the disposal of its offshore call centre business and a number of lost contracts.

The company, which is taking steps to recover from a string of contract problems and scandals, said it now expected revenue of around 2.8 billion pounds ($4.23 billion) and underlying trading profit of approximately 50 million pounds in 2016. Revenue was expected to come in at 2.9 million pounds, according to Reuters data. ($1 = 0.6621 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, editing by Louise Heavens)