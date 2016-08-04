Aug 4 British outsourcing firm Serco Group Plc
hiked its 2016 profit forecast for the second time this
year, citing slightly higher-than-expected cost savings and the
fall in the value of sterling increasing the earnings from its
overseas contracts.
Serco said it was too early to say what the impact of
Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be for the
company, which relies heavily on British government contracts.
The company, making steps to recover from a string of
contract problems and scandals, said it expected underlying
trading profit of not less than 80 million pounds ($106 million)
for 2016, higher than its previous forecast of at least 65
million pounds.
Serco forecast revenue of about 3 billion pounds, compared
with a previous expectation of 2.9 billion pounds.
Serco said its expectations were unchanged for 2017, when
onerous contract provisions are expected to be a drag on free
cash flow.
($1 = 0.7517 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru and Elizabeth O'Leary in
Edinburgh; Editing by Adrian Croft)