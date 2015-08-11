(Adds CEO quote, shares, analyst)
LONDON Aug 11 Shares in British outsourcing
firm Serco jumped more than 6 percent in early trading
after it posted a better-than-expected fall in revenue in its
first half, allowing it to maintain its full-year profit
guidance.
The company, which is taking steps to recover from a string
of contract problems and scandals, said on Tuesday revenue fell
to 1.8 billion pounds ($1.25 billion) for the six months ended
June 30, compared to 2 billion pounds a year earlier.
"Our first half is slightly better than we thought it would
be at the time of the rights issue earlier this year," Chief
Executive Rupert Soames told Reuters.
"For the year as a whole, we are maintaining our guidance of
90 million of trading profit but probably at this stage, the
risks are weighted to the upside."
Shares in the company rose as much as 6 percent in early
trading, and were 3 percent higher at 129 pence by 0714 GMT.
Analyst Stephen Rawlinson at brokerage Whitman Howard said
there was no rush yet to buy the shares at 125 pence, but he
remained positive that the business would hit annual revenue of
about 3.5 billion pounds and margins and annual growth of 5-6
percent by 2018.
($1 = 0.6423 pounds)
