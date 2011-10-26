* Contract worth 100 mln stg over 10 years

* Cost savings expected to be more than 20 mln stg

* Deal is in addition to existing 44 mln stg ICT contract (Adds details)

LONDON, Oct 26 British outsourcing firm Serco said it had won a 100 million pound ($159 million) contract with Peterborough City Council to deliver operations from benefits collection and payment to customer services.

Serco, which this week also won a 50 million pound deal to extend the London cycle hire scheme which it already runs, said the 10-year Peterborough deal would deliver 20 million pounds worth of savings to the east England-based local authority.

Local authorities across Britain are currently considering large outsourcing deals as a means to cut costs in the face of tough government austerity measures and a slowing economy.

The new deal, which is due to start at the end of November, comes in addition to an existing 11-year ICT contract with Peterborough council won by Serco in 2009 worth 44 million pounds.

Serco said the new deal included an agreement to add supplementary services as well as an option to extend for two further five-year periods.

Shares in Serco were up 0.20 percent at 519.5 pence at 0842 GMT. ($1 = 0.626 British Pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Adveith Nair)