LONDON Oct 31 British outsourcing company Serco said on Monday it was buying Australian contact centre firm Excelior for up to A$13.2 million, as it looks to strengthen its expanding business services offering.

Serco, which runs operations from overseas air traffic control centres to Ofsted school inspections in Britain, is targeting international expansion and has identified fast-growing business process outsourcing as a key market.

Excelior, which handles customer interactions for clients including government departments and utility firms, will bolster Serco's existing BPO offering of front-to-back office services ranging from reservations to payroll for companies looking for one provider and greater cost savings.

Serco, already established in defence outsourcing in Australia, said the country's BPO market was expected to grow to A$7.9 billion by 2013.

In May, Serco bought Indian outsourcer Intelenet for up to 385 million pounds ($621 million) to provide greater access to the BPO market and private sector clients including Barclays and Google . ($1 = 0.619 pound) (Editing by Dan Lalor)