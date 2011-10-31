LONDON Oct 31 British outsourcing company Serco
said on Monday it was buying Australian contact centre
firm Excelior for up to A$13.2 million, as it looks to
strengthen its expanding business services offering.
Serco, which runs operations from overseas air traffic
control centres to Ofsted school inspections in Britain, is
targeting international expansion and has identified
fast-growing business process outsourcing as a key market.
Excelior, which handles customer interactions for clients
including government departments and utility firms, will bolster
Serco's existing BPO offering of front-to-back office services
ranging from reservations to payroll for companies looking for
one provider and greater cost savings.
Serco, already established in defence outsourcing in
Australia, said the country's BPO market was expected to grow to
A$7.9 billion by 2013.
In May, Serco bought Indian outsourcer Intelenet for up to
385 million pounds ($621 million) to provide greater access to
the BPO market and private sector clients including Barclays
and Google .
($1 = 0.619 pound)
