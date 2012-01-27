* Around 500 jobs to go in the UK

* Firm to take its BPO division global

* Wins British Army training contract (Recasts with Serco confirmation, adds details, contract win)

LONDON, Jan 27 British outsourcing firm Serco Group Plc is to cut at least 500 jobs in the UK as it overhauls its management structure and takes its business-processing division global.

The FTSE 100-listed firm, which runs services ranging from London's cycle hire scheme to Australia's immigration centres, said bringing together its business-processing services would meet customer needs for a one-stop shop of front- to back-office services at public and private sector organisations globally.

According to a report in the Financial Times, the sharpest cuts are likely to fall at the company's offices near Basingstoke west of London, where the human resource and information technology functions are being centralised.

Serco Chief Executive Christopher Hyman said in a statement: "Our new global BPO (business process outsourcing) capability will open up new opportunities for Serco to provide high-quality services to customers in the public and private sector around the world.

"It will also allow us to provide the integrated front-, middle- and back-office operations that our markets are now seeking."

While Serco has faced tougher climates in its U.S. and core UK markets due to austerity pressures, it has seen strong growth in its Africa, Middle East, Asia and Australasia (AMEAA) region and has moved to bolster its progress with acquisitions.

Last year Serco bought Indian BPO business Intelenet for up to 385 million pounds ($604.4 million), as well as Australian contact centre firm Excelior and The Listening Company in the UK, boosting its BPO offering of services ranging from reservations and payroll to consultancy.

Serco, which employs around 100,000 staff worldwide, also said it had won a 55 million pound contract to provide training and support to the British Army.

This follows other contracts wins to provide radar technology to the UK's Ministry of Defence and engineering and training to the Royal Air Force (RAF) and Naval Air Command, which were announced last month. ($1 = 0.6370 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan and Neil Maidment; Editing by Bernard Orr and David Holmes)