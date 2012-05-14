* On track to meet 2012 expectations
* 3.9 bn stg of contracts won in year to date
* Improving UK outlook; U.S. federal market remains tough
* Expects 6 pct H1 rev growth
LONDON, May 14 Outsourcing firm Serco
said almost 4 billion pounds ($6.44 billion) of contract wins in
the first half of the year and an improving outlook in Britain
left it confident of meeting 2012 targets.
The British group said on Monday it expected first half
revenue growth to be around 6 percent, almost entirely from last
year's acquisitions, with good second half organic growth
helping to boost a strong earnings performance for 2012.
Serco has won a number of British deals in 2012 such as
training services for the Royal Air Force and Navy, and back
office and community health services in the NHS, leading the
group to a more upbeat outlook on a UK market that has suffered
from budgetary delays and austerity measures.
Further contracts to run prisons, local authority and health
related services are expected to come to market this year.
The FTSE 100 firm, which runs services from London's light
rail to prisons and air traffic control centres around the
world, said U.S. federal market conditions had not improved
leaving a tough outlook for its Americas division.
"The start of the year has been pleasing," Serco Chief
Executive Christopher Hyman said in a statement. "For the year
as a whole we anticipate that further strong growth in Africa,
the Middle East, Asia and Australisia (AMEAA), the improving UK
outlook, and the delivery of cost efficiencies will see us meet
expectations."
According to a Reuters poll, analyst consensus for 2012
pretax profit is 275.84 million pounds.
In February Serco said it had identified 30 billion pounds
of opportunities across the group, with over a quarter coming
from its AMEAA region where the firm is targeting expansion.
Shares in Serco, which posted a 13.4 percent rise in pretax
profit for 2011 to 262.2 million pounds in February, closed at
550.5 pence on Friday, valuing the business at around 2.7
billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6212 British pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Rhys Jones)