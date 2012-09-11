* Wiri prison deal in New Zealand worth over 375 mln stg
* Prison will work to reduce reoffending on a payment by
results basis
* Signs deal ahead of forthcoming British prison contracts
LONDON, Sept 11 British outsourcing firm Serco
signed a contract worth over 375 million pounds ($600
million) on Tuesday to run a new prison in New Zealand in a
timely boost before a wave of similar deals are handed out in
England.
The 25-year contract to operate Wiri prison in South
Auckland will begin in mid 2015 with Serco working with partners
including John Laing on the design, construction and financing
of the prison beforehand.
Serco said it would work to reduce reoffending on a payment
by results basis - a model it has piloted for the British
government in Doncaster, south Yorkshire and one that is likely
to play a key role in imminent prison deals in England.
Contracts to run nine British prisons, grouped into six
batches and worth a total of around 2 billion pounds, are
expected to be awarded soon with brokerage Jefferies saying some
elements of the deals could be announced as early as next week.
Britain's Ministry of Justice would not comment on the
timing of announcements.
As well as Serco, bidders include Interserve,
American prison operator GEO Group, French catering firm
Sodexo, joint bids from MTC/Amey and Britain's Prison
Service/Mitie, and G4S, the firm at the centre
of the London Olympics security debacle.
Serco, which also runs services around the world from air
traffic centres to health and education services, already
operates six British prisons, as well as two in Australia and a
corrections facility in Auckland.
Shares in the FTSE 100 firm, valued at around 2.8 billion
pounds, were flat at 0702 GMT. ($1 = 0.6246 British pounds)