* Wiri prison deal in New Zealand worth over 375 mln stg

* Prison will work to reduce reoffending on a payment by results basis

* Signs deal ahead of forthcoming British prison contracts

LONDON, Sept 11 British outsourcing firm Serco signed a contract worth over 375 million pounds ($600 million) on Tuesday to run a new prison in New Zealand in a timely boost before a wave of similar deals are handed out in England.

The 25-year contract to operate Wiri prison in South Auckland will begin in mid 2015 with Serco working with partners including John Laing on the design, construction and financing of the prison beforehand.

Serco said it would work to reduce reoffending on a payment by results basis - a model it has piloted for the British government in Doncaster, south Yorkshire and one that is likely to play a key role in imminent prison deals in England.

Contracts to run nine British prisons, grouped into six batches and worth a total of around 2 billion pounds, are expected to be awarded soon with brokerage Jefferies saying some elements of the deals could be announced as early as next week.

Britain's Ministry of Justice would not comment on the timing of announcements.

As well as Serco, bidders include Interserve, American prison operator GEO Group, French catering firm Sodexo, joint bids from MTC/Amey and Britain's Prison Service/Mitie, and G4S, the firm at the centre of the London Olympics security debacle.

Serco, which also runs services around the world from air traffic centres to health and education services, already operates six British prisons, as well as two in Australia and a corrections facility in Auckland.

Shares in the FTSE 100 firm, valued at around 2.8 billion pounds, were flat at 0702 GMT. ($1 = 0.6246 British pounds)